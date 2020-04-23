Red Dead Redemption 2 Is Coming to Xbox Game Pass

✖

Xbox announced this morning that Rockstar Games' Red Dead Redemption 2 will soon join the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. The popular open-world Old West video game, and its free online component Red Dead Online, are set to join the service on May 7th. Notably, this announcement is specifically for Xbox Game Pass for Console.

As part of the announcement that Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming to the service, Xbox has also made clear that Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto V will also be leaving the service that same day. As always, the 20% discount applies to any subscriber that wants to purchase the game before it goes. Given the timing of all of this, it seems like only one of the big franchise titles from Rockstar Games can be available on the service at a time.

Ride with Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang on May 7 when Red Dead Redemption 2 comes to @XboxGamePass. https://t.co/PxNJbg2d5v — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) April 23, 2020

Red Dead Redemption 2. May 7. pic.twitter.com/9takJL7Wa1 — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) April 23, 2020

Here's how Xbox Wire describes Red Dead Redemption 2, if you're somehow not familiar:

"America, 1899. Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are outlaws on the run. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal, and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America to survive. As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him."

What do you think of Xbox Game Pass adding Red Dead Redemption 2? Are you looking forward to playing the video game via the service? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

The Xbox Game Pass subscription service comes in several tiers, but the basic console version is available for $9.99 a month. Red Dead Redemption 2 is set to join the service on May 7th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox Game Pass right here.

