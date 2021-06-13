Xbox Game Pass Surprises Subscribers With 10 Popular Games

✖

During today's Xbox/Bethesda E3 presentation, Xbox Game Pass got a significant amount of focus. Microsoft heavily emphasized that the majority of the future releases shown off today will release the same day on Game Pass. However, the company also revealed 10 previous Bethesda games that will be available today for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. It's worth noting that four of these games will be available exclusively on Game Pass for PC, while the other six will be available on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S versions of the service, as well. The 10 new Game Pass additions are as follows:

Arx Fatalis- PC only

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

DOOM

The Evil Within 2

Fallout- PC only

Fallout 2- PC only

Fallout 3

Fallout Tactics- PC only

Rage

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Microsoft's acquisition of Bethesda has proven to be a great boon for Game Pass subscribers. Over the last few months, subscribers have been treated to a number of great games from the publisher. For those that missed out on these games the first time around, or those looking to try them out for the very first time, this should be the perfect opportunity. Of course, this will also extend to Bethesda's future releases, as well. During today's presentation, it was revealed that Starfield will be available day one on the service, though Bethesda fans will be waiting until November 11, 2022.

For those that haven't yet taken the plunge on Xbox Game Pass, these new options should provide some great incentive! Microsoft is banking hard on the service as a selling point for its consoles, and it's hard not to see the appeal. Game Pass is the closest thing to a "Netflix for video games," and as Microsoft expands the service to offer it on more devices, it's going to become a more compelling option for players to check out. It's certainly a lot cheaper than spending $60-70 on a new release, and there are plenty of older options, as well.

What do you think of these new additions to Xbox Game Pass? Which one are you most looking forward to playing today? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!