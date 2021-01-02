Xbox Game Pass Teases Return of Fan Favorite Game

✖

A popular Xbox Game Pass title that was previously on the service is said to be making a return at some point soon. This information comes by way of an official Xbox Game Pass social media account which has started to tease the reveal of this mystery game.

Much like it has done in the past, the Xbox Game Pass account on Twitter has shared a new email mockup that indicates a new game will be joining the service in the future. The email comes from Melissa McGamepass, which is also the fictional name used in these types of teases. The game in question that is being hinted at here has been redacted from the message, but the main piece of information that we can pull from this tease is that the mystery title has been on the subscription service before.

Auch 2021 ist auf Melissa verlass! pic.twitter.com/AkXE3ZcipD — Xbox DACH (@XboxDACH) January 1, 2021

The only issue with this tweet for those who are English speakers is that the Xbox Game Pass Twitter account that shared this message is the one for the region of Europe that speaks German. As such, if you want to read the tease for yourself, you better be fluent in that language. Up until this point, the English language Xbox accounts haven’t made this same tease, which is a bit intriguing.

As for what this game could be, well, there are a handful of options. Obviously, Xbox Game Pass has gained and lost many titles over the years, but a few games stand out a bit more than others. Personally, I’m putting my money on this returning game being that of Fallout 4. Bethesda’s open-world RPG was removed from the platform in 2020, but since that time, Microsoft has announced that it will soon be acquiring the Fallout 4 publisher in early 2021. To bring back the beloved first-person game to Xbox Game Pass to line up with this acquisition just seems to make the most sense.

If we’re going to hear more about this new game’s addition to Xbox Game Pass soon, you imagine we’ll find out what it is quite soon. Microsoft typically doesn’t wait too long after teases like this to reveal what it has cooking up. To stay up to date with this story moving forward, you can continue following all things related to Xbox Game Pass right here.

What are you hoping that this new addition to Xbox Game Pass will be? And do you think that Fallout 4 is a solid guess?