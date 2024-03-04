Xbox Game Pass Is Almost Half Off in Limited Time Deal

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is almost half off in a new, limited time deal. As you may know, Xbox Game Pass costs $17 a month. For this, you get the full Xbox Game Pass library; featuring EA Play access; the ability to play games online via Xbox Gold; and various limited time and exclusive deals. $17 a month isn't cheap, but when you consider the vast library of games, regularly updated with day-one new releases, it is an incredible offer. To this end, if you are looking to stack up on a subscription, you can nab three months of it for $28.10. Normally three months of the subscriptions service would set you back $51.

There is no catch to this offer other than that it comes from third-party site Eneba. It is also only as supplies last, so keep this in mind as well. At the moment of publishing, the offer remains available, but whether this is still true by the time you are reading this, we don't know.

The deal is specifically for not a subscription card, but the digital key. Meanwhile, the download is advertised as being available globally, including the United States. Once you have the code, you can take your time entering it because it does not have an expiration date, but it is also best to input the code as soon as possible to ensure it is accurate and not been used.

To redeem the code on browser, you will need to select the Redeem code feature, sign into your Microsodt account, and then click the Redeem option. From here you will be asked to input the 25-character code. To do it on your console, you will need to open the store app, and scroll down until you see the redeem code section. From here, the same process more or less occurs.

