3 Xbox Game Pass Games Being Removed, Including RPG You May Remember Playing on PS3

The Xbox Game Pass "Leaving Soon" section has been updated by Microsoft, and now features three new games, including a fan-favorite RPG you may remember playing on the PS3. We don't have a specific date for when these games are leaving, but it should happen sometime within the next couple weeks. Until then, each game is available to purchase with a 20 percent discount exclusive to subscribers.

The three games all leaving the subscription service together are: Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered (the aforementioned PS3-era RPG), Shredders, and Hardspace Shipbreaker. These games are fill a niche within the subscription service, so their departure may not be missed by many, but they will be greatly missed by some. To this end, if they've been popular during their time in the subscription service, it is reasonable to assume one day they could return, but even if this happens, it won't be anytime soon.

Below, you can read more about all three games leaving and check out a trailer for each game as well:

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered

About: "Journey back to the other world in Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered. LEVEL-5's classic tale returns better than ever, with improved graphics and performance. Join Oliver as he embarks on an adventure through a world inhabited by new friends and ferocious foes alike in the hopes of bringing back his mother after a tragic incident."

Shredders:

About: "You and your pal are making goofball snowboarding videos at the Frozen Wood resort when brand ambassador Lisa makes an offer for a couple of sponsored videos. She gives you a glimpse of a whole new world of snowboarding, professional riders, snowmobiles, and epic features to shred. An invitational has attracted a whole bunch of pro-riders to the area, and with Lisa's help you have a chance to meet some of them, learn a bunch of their moves, and possibly even get a chance to join them in the kick ass invitational!"

Hardspace Shipbreaker:

About: "Equipped with cutting-edge salvaging tech, carve & slice spaceships to recover valuable materials. Upgrade your gear to take on more lucrative contracts and pay your billion credits debt to LYNX Corp!"

For more Xbox Game Pass coverage -- including all of the latest Xbox Game Pass, all of the latest Xbox Game Pass rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Xbox Game Pass deals -- click here.