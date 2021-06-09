Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Brings Back Disney+ Perk

✖

Xbox is offering another 30 days of Disney+ to its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers starting this week, a perk which has been around before and has now been brought back again. The perk just so happens to have come back at an opportune time, too, since the new Loki TV show from marvel just launched this week. There are some caveats to go with the Disney+ perk, however, so not everyone will be able to pick up this offer while it’s around.

Regardless of if you got the last Disney+ perk whenever it was offered months ago, you can get this one if you’ve got all of your subscriptions in order. You have to be subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate which means that those who only have Xbox Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass for PC won’t be able to partake in this perk. You also have to be a new Disney+ subscriber, so if you’ve already got an active subscription right now, you won’t be able to simply extend your current one by 30 days by redeeming this offer.

Starting today, @XboxGamePass Ultimate members can enjoy a new 30-day trial to Disney+ via Perks. Details here: https://t.co/dduMFi6mWk — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) June 8, 2021

If you meet all those requirements, you’ll be able to grab the perk from now until September 30th. You’ve only got until October 30th after that to actually redeem the offer, so make sure you do it before then.

“Starting today, Ultimate members will once again be able to enjoy series, movies, and Originals, including the premiere of Marvel Studios’ ‘Loki’ on June 9, with a new 30-day trial to Disney+ via Perks,” Microsoft said about the offer. “Whether you claimed the previous Disney+ Perk or not, Ultimate members who do not currently have an active Disney+ subscription will be eligible to claim the 30-day subscription trial through the Perks Gallery on their Xbox console, on the Xbox app for Windows PC, or through the Xbox Game Pass mobile app on iOS and Android.”

Since Loki episodes will be releasing weekly and you don’t have to redeem the offer immediately, it might be worth waiting a bit to cash in on the perk so that you can binge Loki and whatever else you’re interested in before the 30-day trial concludes. You’ll be a bit behind on the show at that point, but you at least won’t have to wait until each episode releases.

Xbox’s Disney+ offer is live now until September 30th.