Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Adds Free Disney+ Perk

As was teased yesterday, Xbox today revealed that members of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription service have a new perk: 30 days of Disney+. If you somehow have not already subscribed to Disney's streaming service, "free" as a perk of something you maybe already have is extremely handy. There is one big catch, however, as this 30-day Disney+ trial is only available to new subscribers. If you've already got a Disney+ subscription, you're out of luck.

"Starting today, Ultimate members will be able to stream all of the great entertainment available with Disney+, including content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic," states Adam Harris, Product Marketing Manager, Xbox Game Pass, over on Xbox Wire. "From old favorites to the latest epic movies, series and Originals from the world’s best storytellers, including the new season of The Mandalorian, we’re excited to provide this trial as a Perk to our members. Ultimate members who are new to Disney+ will be eligible to claim the 30-day subscription trial through the Perks Gallery on their Xbox console, on the Xbox app on Windows 10 PC, or through the Xbox Game Pass mobile app on iOS and Android. Once the Perk is claimed, members will be directed to the Disney+ site activate their subscription. Disney+ is also available on Xbox One and will be available on Xbox Series X and S, so you can download the app via the Microsoft Store. If you’re interested, don’t wait too long! Members can claim and activate the trial until January 31."

Disney+@DisneyPlus (30 days) is coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks today pic.twitter.com/yRiEbHPt1u — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) November 9, 2020

The Xbox Game Pass subscription service comes in several tiers, but the basic console version is available for $9.99 a month -- as is the PC version. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate -- which has the aforementioned Disney+ perk -- runs a little more expensive at $14.99 a month. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox Game Pass right here.

What do you think of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks adding the Disney+ promotion? Are you planning on taking advantage of it? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!