Xbox Game Pass Is Practically Free in End of 2023 Deal

Xbox Game Pass is practically free in a new end of 2023 deal, however, there is one requirement that needs to be met that will leave most Xbox fans out in the cold. As you. may know, Xbox Game Pass is available in three different tiers. One costs $9.99 a month. The middle tier, the most popular tier, is $11.99 a month. And the third costs $16.99. This premium tier is Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and it comes with both the console and PC libraries, EA Play, and online access. And at $16.99, it's a pretty good deal. At $1 it's an incredible deal. Microsoft has offered this deal in the past, and it's been brought back, but with the same catch as well.

If you have never been subscribed to Xbox Game Pass, then you don't need to know anything more. You should go take advantage of this offer while it is available. How long it will be available, we don't know, but it's available at the moment of publishing. If you have had an Xbox Game Pass subscription in the past this deal is not available. In other words, it is only for new subscribers.

As noted, this deal has been offered in the past, but it's not a constant offer. It comes and goes. It is sometimes available for a while, but it's not a constant, as many found out when Starfield came out and the promotion was ended to prevent gamers from playing Starfield for just $1

Xbox Game Pass is available via PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.