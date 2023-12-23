Xbox Game Pass Users Discover Strange Problem With Subscription Service

Xbox Game Pass users have seemingly discovered a rather strange problem with the subscription service that misleads subscribers about how many of a certain type of game is available via the subscription service. If you don't play these type of games, then this issue doesn't really matter to you, but it has caught the attention of subscribers over on the Xbox Game Pass Reddit page, who aren't happy about the issue.

Taking to the Xbox Game Pass Reddit page, one user notes that Xbox Game Pass advertises that there are 73 different games that support couch co-op, however, according to the Reddit user, less than a quarter of these games actually support the "couch" aspect of this. The rest are just online co-op games, which are still co-op games, but not couch co-op.

To be fair, 73 games that support co-op is an appreciable number of co-op games, which aren't that common, but why they are all advertised as couch co-op games, we don't know. Could just be an oversight, but whatever the case, some Xbox fans aren't happy about it.

"Outside of racing and sports games very very few modern couch co-op games, unfortunately, developers don't think you can make a lot of money making them... everything is online multiplayer," reads a popular comment on the post. "The only exceptions are the developers of It Takes Two developers who put out a new game every five years. Many split screen features promises are empty statements they have no desire to follow through. Gears of War is an exception but again every five years, and it's why it is such a niche thing and hard to find on game pass."

"It's quite sad really that we've lost the ability to play games with our families, and friends, in person isn't it? Ironically, the Gears of War games are not on the list! It's probably AI generated, ha," adds a reply to the comment above.

