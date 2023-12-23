Xbox Series X Exclusive Hailed as "Masterpiece" and "10/10" by Xbox Fans

An Xbox exclusive from last year, 2022, is being retroactively hailed as a "masterpiece" and a "10/10" game by Xbox fans over on the Xbox Series X Reddit page. The game in question was released back on November 15, 2022 by Xbox and a smaller team within Obsidian Entertainment, the studio best known for games like Fallout: New Vegas, The Outer Worlds, South Park: The Stick of Truth, and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords. It's one of the best developers Xbox owns, so it should come as no surprise it delivered one of Xbox's best games so far this generation in the form of Pentiment, a game with an 88 on Metacritic and a game Xbox Reddit users love.

"Woke up today at five and thought, free day, let's try Pentiment a couple minutes," Seven hours later...This game is a masterpiece," reads a post on the Xbox Series X Reddit page. "The atmosphere is absurdly good. The writing wows me every minute. The sound and visual design is 10/10. Now a break. But man...wow."

It would be one thing is this was an isolated take on the game, but it appears most that have seen the post, and perhaps even the Reddit page in total, echoes this sentiment judging by the comments.

"I wasn't sure how i'd like Pentiment just because of the amount of text but once I started I couldn't stop and it became one of my favorite games I've played in a while," reads one of these comments. "I tried it cause it was on Game Pass and I ended up absolutely loving it," reads another comment. "Me and my wife would play this together and we got really into the who done it style story. And in the end when a certain ********* dies, ugh that broke me I was so into this story. And I'm not even a fan of these types of games but it really got me."

Of course, not everyone is going to agree with this take on the game, but if you're interested in checking it out based on these user reviews, you can do so via a $20 purchase or via Xbox Game Pass. For this, you will get a game that is about 15 to 25 hours long, depending on your playstyle.

"From Obsidian, this game is a historical narrative-driven game focusing on character development, heavily stylized art, and choice-driven storytelling in early 16th century Bavaria," reads an official blurb about the game. "Players will play as Andreas Maler, a clever illustrator caught up in a series of murders in Tassing and Kiersau Abbey over the course of twenty five years. Players will be responsible for conducting their own investigation to decide the fate of the community, but each decision will have lasting consequences and inexorably draws Andreas closer to the center of an underlying conspiracy."