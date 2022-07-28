New Xbox Game Pass Game Is One of Its Best So Far

There's a new Xbox Game Pass game today, and it's one of the best games added so far this year, and some may argue, one of the best additions in the history of the service. The new game is available to both Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers and supports all three versions of the subscription service: cloud, console, and PC. In short, every Xbox Game Pass subscriber can play it no matter the tier and no matter the platform.

The game in question was released back in 2016 on June 29, and, at first, the game was an Xbox One exclusive, though it's since come to other platforms. If you haven't connected the dots, the game is Inside from developer Playdead. Nominated for Game of Year, Best Narrative, and Best Music/Sound Design at The Game Awards, and the winner of Best Art Direction and Best Independent Game at the same show, Inside was released to a 93 on Metacritic, making it one of the highest-rated games of the last generation.

"Hunted and alone, a boy finds himself drawn into the center of a dark project," reads the opening of an official elevator pitch for the game. "Inside is a dark, narrative-driven platformer combining intense action with challenging puzzles. It has been critically acclaimed for its moody art style, ambient soundtrack, and unsettling atmosphere."

How long the game is available via Xbox Game Pass is what we don't know. Like always, Microsoft doesn't divulge this information. Usually -- unless a game is from Xbox itself -- a game hangs around for several months, so it's safe to assume Game Pass subscribers will be able to play this one until the end of the year at least. Meanwhile, as long as it's in the Xbox Game Pass library subscribers can purchase it outright with a 20 percent discount. That said, the game is only three to five hours long, so this shouldn't be necessary.

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available for $10 and $15 a month, respectively, via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. For more coverage on the subscription service and all other things Xbox, click here.