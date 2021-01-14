Xbox Game Pass Adds One of the Generation's Highest-Rated Games

✖

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC have added one of last generation's highest-rated games. It's not often a game gets a score in the 90s on Metacritic. In fact, it only happens a few times a year. Back in 2017, a few games achieved this, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Divinity Original Sin II, Super Mario Odyssey, and Persona 5. What Remains of Edith Finch also achieved this, coming in at 92, at least on Xbox One.

Tonight, Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate added What Remains of Edith Finch to the library. In addition to this, Neoverse, YIIK: A Postmodern RPG, and Torchlight III have also been added. Unfortunately, if you're on console, you won't be able to enjoy What Remains of Edith Finch tonight, because it's only been added to the PC version. You can enjoy the other notable new addition, Torchlight III, which just released last October, and is now available for subscribers on console. Meanwhile, the other two games are also PC-only additions.

As for this wave's highlight, What Remains of Edith Finch, it debuted back in 2017 via developer Giant Sparrow and publisher Annapurna Interactive. And as alluded to, it was quite popular upon release, mostly for its narrative.

"What Remains of Edith Finch is a collection of strange tales about a family in Washington state," reads an official pitch of the game. "As Edith, you’ll explore the colossal Finch house, searching for stories as she explores her family history and tries to figure out why she's the last one in her family left alive."

Unfortunately, it's unclear how long What Remains of Edith Finch or any other aforementioned game above, are being added for. Microsoft never divulges this information, and this time is no exception. Further, there's also still no word of Hades being added, though a recent report claims this will change soon.

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available via the Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC for $10 and $15 a month, respectively. For more coverage on the subscription service, click here.