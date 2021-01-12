Xbox Game Pass Reportedly Adding One of 2020's Best Games Soon

✖

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One are reportedly adding one of 2020's best games soon. In 2020, Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate became a bit of a cornerstone for Xbox. While Xbox has struggled to compete with Nintendo and PlayStation in the hardware and software front, it's currently lapping both in the subscription front. Sure, Xbox Live Gold is lagging behind PlayStation Plus in terms of subscribers, but Xbox Game Pass is dominating PlayStation Now, and it's partially because Microsoft is gobbling up some great games for the subscription service.

To this end, and according to a new report from XboxEra, Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are apparently getting ready to add Hades to the library soon. Unfortunately, this is where the details end, at least of the salient variety.

For those that don't know: Hades is a rogue-like from Supergiant Games -- the developer of Pyre, Bastion, and Transistor -- that released last year after a stint in early access. Not only is the game one of 2020's highest-rated games, but alongside The Last of Us Part II and a few others, it cleaned up at awards season.

"Hades is a god-like rogue-like dungeon crawler that combines the best aspects of Supergiant's critically acclaimed titles, including the fast-paced action of Bastion, the rich atmosphere and depth of Transistor, and the character-driven storytelling of Pyre," reads an official pitch of the game. "As the immortal Prince of the Underworld, you'll wield the powers and mythic weapons of Olympus to break free from the clutches of the god of the dead himself, while growing stronger and unraveling more of the story with each unique escape attempt."

If Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate add Hades this week, it won't be the first game of 2021. Just last week, the subscription service added its first new games, but none of the additions were super notable. Meanwhile, we also know that in 2021 Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate will get more Final Fantasy games, but right now there's no word of when these games will be added. And of course, not only do we not know when Hades will be added, but at the moment we don't even know if it's actually coming or not. All we have is this report, which is far from official information.