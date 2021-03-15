Xbox Game Pass Is Adding Outriders on Launch Day

✖

A new tease from Xbox Game Pass emerged at the tail-end of last week that had many thinking that Square Enix and People Can Fly's upcoming shooter Outriders could soon be coming to the service at launch. While this notion seemed too good to be true for many, Xbox today showed that this idea wasn't too far-fetched in the slightest and confirmed that the game is indeed heading to the subscription platform.

On the first day of its release, Outriders is now officially going to be joining Xbox Game Pass. The game, which is scheduled to launch on April 1, is one of the biggest additions that Xbox Game Pass has likely ever scored. While the service has always added games on their first day of release that come from Xbox Game Studios, this is one of the biggest third-party titles that Xbox has ever brought to Game Pass on day one in the history of the platform.

RPG shooter Outriders is coming to @XboxGamePass on day one! Full details here: https://t.co/L6S78HWOVs — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) March 15, 2021

While this news is surely excellent for many who subscribe to Xbox Game Pass and were tangentially interested in Outriders, there is one major catch with this addition. Sadly, those who subscribe to Xbox Game Pass via PC will not be able to gain access to Outriders on this specific platform. The game is slated to only arrive on console and cloud iterations of the service, which means that Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S owners will primarily be the ones reaping the benefits of the addition of Outriders.

Although Outriders will most likely be attached to Xbox in the mind of many moving forward, the game is still going to come to other platforms when it launches on April 1. In addition to Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, the new RPG-shooter will also be landing on PlayStation for and PlayStation 5 as well. And prior to this release date, you can currently get your hands on a demo for the game that is available right now across all of these platforms.

Are you planning to give Outriders a go next month now that it will be coming to Xbox Game Pass? Or are you going to be picking it up on another platform? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.