Xbox Game Pass Hints at New Game With Cryptic Tease

✖

Hot off the heels of bringing 20 new Bethesda titles to Xbox Game Pass within the past day, Xbox is now preparing to bring over another game to the service. Although the specific identity of this game has yet to be disclosed, Xbox has provided a brief teaser that has fans debating what the title could be.

Shared over on Twitter, the official Xbox Game Pass account shared a brief email mockup that included a teaser for this next title that is coming to the subscription platform. The majority of what was written in this "email" wasn't noteworthy, but one of the final lines was what seemed to include the tease. "Has anyone else noticed a mysterious signal appearing in the distance lately or am I the anomaly in this situation? Weird question, I know," said the message. Clearly, this line is what is giving us a slight idea of what the title in question could be.

There's probably a hint about a game in here somewhere honestly we can't even keep up with all the announcements lately pic.twitter.com/Qz6LmX1Cs4 — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) March 12, 2021

In the replies to the tweet, fans immediately started passing around their best guesses for what this game could be. Some of the most popular responses were associated with Mass Effect, Control, and even the Batman Arkham games. However, perhaps the most frequent response of all was that of Outriders, which is Square Enix's upcoming shooter that releases in April.

The notion that Outriders could be coming to Xbox Game Pass would be quite shocking. Typically, Game Pass doesn't include all-new games right away, other than those that are published by Xbox Game Studios. Still, the keywords "signal" and "anomaly" do tie back into the plot of Outriders in a rather substantial way which is why many are thinking it could be the game at the root of this tease.

Whatever this truth is, we likely won't have to wait very long to find out. Whenever Xbox Game Pass provides teasers like this, we normally learn what it has in store pretty soon after. As such, be sure to stay tuned to our coverage here at ComicBook.com in the coming days and weeks as we'll share more info with you once we hear back from Xbox.

So what do you think this new game could be? And do you think that Outriders is a possibility? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.