Xbox Game Pass Reveals Over 25 New Games Coming on Day One

Xbox had a whole lot of announcements to share during its recent E3 2021 presentation, but likely the biggest thing that the publisher revealed is that numerous titles coming to the platform in the future will all be releasing right away on Xbox Game Pass. In total, Microsoft has now revealed that over 25 titles in total are now coming to the subscription service on day one, with many of those releases happening later in the year.

As a whole, Xbox has now announced plans to bring 28 games in total to Xbox Game Pass on day one. Some of the titles were expected ones, such as Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, while others such as Back 4 Blood and A Plague Tale: Requiem continue to show that Xbox is going out of its way to snag major third-party releases for Game Pass as well.

FYI: "Day One" means they're coming to the library the same day they launch #PlayDayOnehttps://t.co/KKEBAelsaF pic.twitter.com/E9aqYvSUM4 — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) June 14, 2021

Here is the full list of games that have currently been confirmed to be coming to Xbox Game Pass as soon as they launch:

Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance – June 22

The Ascent – July 29

Twelve Minutes – August 19

Psychonauts 2 – August 25

Aragami 2 – September 17

Sable – September 23

Scorn – Fall 2021

The Anacrusis – Fall 2021

Back 4 Blood – October 12

Age of Empires IV – October 28

Forza Horizon 5 – November 9

Shredders – December 2021

Halo Infinite – Holiday 2021

Hello Neighbor 2 – 2021

The Gunk – 2021

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Atomic Heart

Redfall

Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes

Eiyuden Chronicle Rising

Contraband

Party Animals

Replaced

Slime Rancher 2

Somerville

Stalker 2

Starfield

The Outer Worlds 2

It's worth stressing that this list is only going to get more expansive as time goes on. Not only will Xbox surely be making deals with other third-party publishers as time goes on, but other previously announced first-party games aren't even on this list just yet. Projects like Avowed, Fable, and State of Decay 3 are so far out from launching that they aren't worth really taking into account just yet. But still, this current list just shows how great of an offering Game Pass continues to be.

So what do you think about this current lineup coming to Xbox Game Pass? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.