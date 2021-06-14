Xbox Game Pass Reveals Over 25 New Games Coming on Day One
Xbox had a whole lot of announcements to share during its recent E3 2021 presentation, but likely the biggest thing that the publisher revealed is that numerous titles coming to the platform in the future will all be releasing right away on Xbox Game Pass. In total, Microsoft has now revealed that over 25 titles in total are now coming to the subscription service on day one, with many of those releases happening later in the year.
As a whole, Xbox has now announced plans to bring 28 games in total to Xbox Game Pass on day one. Some of the titles were expected ones, such as Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, while others such as Back 4 Blood and A Plague Tale: Requiem continue to show that Xbox is going out of its way to snag major third-party releases for Game Pass as well.
FYI: "Day One" means they're coming to the library the same day they launch #PlayDayOnehttps://t.co/KKEBAelsaF pic.twitter.com/E9aqYvSUM4— Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) June 14, 2021
Here is the full list of games that have currently been confirmed to be coming to Xbox Game Pass as soon as they launch:
- Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance – June 22
- The Ascent – July 29
- Twelve Minutes – August 19
- Psychonauts 2 – August 25
- Aragami 2 – September 17
- Sable – September 23
- Scorn – Fall 2021
- The Anacrusis – Fall 2021
- Back 4 Blood – October 12
- Age of Empires IV – October 28
- Forza Horizon 5 – November 9
- Shredders – December 2021
- Halo Infinite – Holiday 2021
- Hello Neighbor 2 – 2021
- The Gunk – 2021
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Atomic Heart
- Redfall
- Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes
- Eiyuden Chronicle Rising
- Contraband
- Party Animals
- Replaced
- Slime Rancher 2
- Somerville
- Stalker 2
- Starfield
- The Outer Worlds 2
It's worth stressing that this list is only going to get more expansive as time goes on. Not only will Xbox surely be making deals with other third-party publishers as time goes on, but other previously announced first-party games aren't even on this list just yet. Projects like Avowed, Fable, and State of Decay 3 are so far out from launching that they aren't worth really taking into account just yet. But still, this current list just shows how great of an offering Game Pass continues to be.
So what do you think about this current lineup coming to Xbox Game Pass? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.