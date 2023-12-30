Xbox Game Pass Reveals How Much Money Subscribers Saved in 2023, And It's a Lot

Some new Xbox Game Pass data reveals the total value of games added in 2023, and it's a lot of money. How much money this saved subscribers is dependent on how many of the games subscribers would have bought, and whether or not they would have paid full price for said games. That said, if you bought every game that came to Xbox Game Pass in 2023, you would have spent nearly $9,000, which goes to show you the value of the subscription service.

Inflating the price are several major $70 and $60 releases, which were made available via the subscription service right at release, or not that long after it. These games includes the likes of Starfield, Hi-Fi Rush, Redfall, Forza Motorsport, Atomic Heart, and Dead Space. Even just buying these six games alone would set you back roughly $400. And it's safe to assume most subscribers on Xbox would have purchased at least a few of these games in 2023. Of course, the one downside of all these savings is you don't actually own these games, you are just renting them.

Below, you can check out the specific savings in 2023:

$8763 in the US

£7695 in the UK

CA$11425 in Canada

A$13392 in Australia

€8879 in Europe

R$36898 in Brazil

Xbox Game Pass is available via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC in three different forms. The first form is Xbox Game Pass Core, which runs at $10 a month. This version only has a few dozen games and is only updated a few times a year. Then there is the mid-tier version, which costs $11 a month. This is the normal version of the subscription service. And then there is Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $17 a month. This comes with PC games library, an online subscription, and access to EA Play.

H/T, True Achievements.