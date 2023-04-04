New Xbox Series X Controller Is Made Out of a Special Material

Microsoft has revealed a new, and special, Xbox controller that can be used on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The new controller is for Earth Day and thus features a green design, but that's not what makes it notable. What makes the new controller notable is the fact that it features recovered plastics, with one-third of the entire controller being remade from regrind and reclaimed materials.

"We aspire to create a future of gaming in a world that we want to play in. Earth Day is just around the corner, and it provides all of us with a special opportunity to reflect on how we can improve our impact on the planet," says Microsoft of the controller. "To celebrate this year, we've created an Xbox controller that features recovered plastics with one-third of it made from regrind and reclaimed materials. Mixing post-consumer recycled resins with regrind consisting of previously molded colored parts creates custom, earth-tone colors with subtle variations, swirling, markings, and texturing – giving each Remix Special Edition controller its own look and feel."

If you don't know what the heck "regrind" refers to, you're not alone. According to Microsoft, regrind refers to the process of mechanically recycling leftover Xbox One generation controller parts into raw material that can be used for new controllers. Meanwhile, the other recycled and reclaimed materials include automotive headlight covers, CDs, and plastic water jugs.

To help celebrate Earth Day, we've created an Xbox controller that features recovered plastics with one-third of it made from regrind and reclaimed materials: https://t.co/h26hrTJ00t — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) April 4, 2023

"By incorporating these regrind materials, post-consumer recycled resins, and including the Xbox Rechargeable Battery Pack – Xbox is exploring ways to use less new plastic and reduce waste," adds Microsoft. "Our goal is to bring fans along with us on our journey towards greater sustainability across the Xbox product portfolio.

The controller -- which Microsoft says was designed by drawing upon inspiratoin of natural landscapes and the physical world all around us -- will cost $84.99 when it releases on April 18. Beyond the rechargeable battery pack, it's innards appear to be the same as the standard Xbox controller. In other words, why it's more money, Microsoft doesn't say, but it could be down to the battery pack and what was likely a more expensive process of production.