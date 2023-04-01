Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Get First Free Game of April

Xbox Live Gold subscrbers across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X can now download their first "free" game with Games With Gold for April 2023. The game in question is available to donwload as of today and will be available to donwload until the end of the month. Once downloaded, the game is yours to keep and play as little or as much as you want, but you need to redeem the offer before May arrives and it expires. As for the game, it's Out of Space: Couch Edition, a little 2020 co-op game from developer Behold Studios.

The game doens't have any available Metacritic scores, but it does have Steam user reviews, which reveal that most players have had a positive experience with the game, as evident by its "Mostly Positive" user review rating. This is the result of 79 percent of over 1,400 user reviews reviewing the game positively. Below, you can read more about the game and check out a trailer for it as well:

"You and your friends are about to move into a house in space, where you will have to deal with a deadly alien infestation and face the challenges of building a sustainable spaceship, all to make your new place feel as cozy as home," reads an official blurb about the game.

The game's official description continues: "Each match starts in a procedurally generated spaceship house that will demand your best planning and teamwork skills to become clean and comfy. You and your friends will need to generate resources, recycle trash and alien goo, buy and build new technologies, and take care of one another, if you ever want to call home the mess that you got into."

Xbox Live Gold is available via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. At its cheapest rate, a 12-month subscription can be had at $60. It's also bundled with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. For more coverage on all things Xbox -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest deals -- click here.