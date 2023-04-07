Xbox Sale Makes One of the Best Classic RPGs Ever Made Just $2.49

Since it was formed in 1995, BioWare has shipped some of the greatest RPGs the world has ever seen. Its greatest achievment may very well be the original Mass Effect trilogy, but its work in the Dragon Age series has also been great. And of course, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic can't be overlooked nor Baldur's Gate, Neverwinter Nights. Over the years, BioWare has made so many great RPGs that many forget some of its less popular, but still great games, such as Jade Empire. To this end, if you've never played Jade Empire, the OG Xbox exclusive is currently available for $2.49.

For those unfamiliar with Jade Empire, it debuted back on April 12, 2005 as an Xbox exclusive. And it was an Xbox exclusive for two years before it came to PC in 2007. Since then it's come to mobile devices, but never PlayStation or Nintendo devices. Nor has it been brought forward on Xbox outside of backward compatibility. As noted, the game was developed by BioWare before it was purchased by EA, and published by Microsoft itself. When the game was released, it garnered an 89 on Metacritic. It's widely considered one of the greatest RPGs ever, especially within the classic RPG category.

"Step into the role of an aspiring martial-arts master and follow the path of the open palm or the closed fist. In this multi-award-winning action-RPG, your choices and actions will determine the fate of the entire Jade Empire," reads an official blurb about the game. " Will you prevent the destruction of this beautiful land, or will you crush it beneath your heel? Are you a warrior who uses his strength and fighting mastery to bring peace, or will you instead use your power to bring pain and ruin? The choice is yours."

Like every deal, this one for Jade Empire -- which can be found here -- is a limited deal. More specificlally, it's only available until April 20, aka for 13 more days. After this window of time, it will revert back to its normla price of $10.