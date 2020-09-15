Xbox Game Pass Losing a Popular Game Tomorrow

✖

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on PC and Xbox One are losing one of their most popular games tomorrow. As you may know, Xbox Game Pass adds new games to the library of both versions every week, but both versions also lose games every week. Typically, the additions are bigger and more notable than the subtractions, but every once in awhile Xbox Game Pass loses a big one. Recently, it lost Red Dead Redemption 2, and now it's losing Batman: Arkham Knight. In other words, today is your last day to download and play one of 2015's most popular games.

This also means today is your last chance to buy the game with an Xbox Game Pass discount. Once it leaves Xbox Game Pass, its special Xbox Game Pass discount will also disappear. The discount -- 20 percent -- isn't that substantial, but it's something to keep in mind if you want to play the game after it leaves Game Pass.

As for the game itself, it debuted in 2015, and while it had a rocky start on PC, this wasn't enough to stop it from selling big and becoming one of the most popular games of the year. Below, you can read more about the game, as well as check out an official trailer:

"Batman: Arkham Knight brings the award-winning Arkham trilogy from Rocksteady Studios to its epic conclusion," reads an official pitch of the game. "Developed exclusively for New-Gen platforms, Batman: Arkham Knight introduces Rocksteady's uniquely designed version of the Batmobile. The highly anticipated addition of this legendary vehicle, combined with the acclaimed gameplay of the Arkham series, offers gamers the ultimate and complete Batman experience as they tear through the streets and soar across the skyline of the entirety of Gotham City. In this explosive finale, Batman faces the ultimate threat against the city that he is sworn to protect, as Scarecrow returns to unite the super criminals of Gotham and destroy the Batman forever."

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are both available via the Xbox One and PC. Meanwhile, come November 10, they will also be available via the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. For now, these are the only additional platforms that have been announced.