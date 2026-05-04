5 Best New Game Boy Games Released in the 2020s

Nintendo released the Game Boy in 1989, and it went on to become one of the most successful handheld video game consoles of all time, selling more than 118 million units across its many versions, including the Game Boy Color. Nintendo discontinued the Game Boy line in 2003, but that didn’t stop people from developing games — far from it. People have been creating games for the Game Boy for years, and the 2020s are no different, thanks partly to new consoles like the ModRetro. We looked through some of the best offerings from the 2020s and came up with these five recently released Game Boy games that most people probably don’t know exist.

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1) The Mayor of Sanctuary

Image courtesy of Nara Makes Games

The Mayor of Sanctuary is an adventure game that involves a great deal of exploration as you guide Yuu out of retirement to handle a wave of spirits emerging from the forest of Sanctuary. Only Yuu can stop the unrest and return tranquility to the land. The game features a large, explorable map filled with NPCs, dangerous mobs, puzzles, and challenges. The game was released in several formats, including a digital edition as well as several physical variants compatible with both the Game Boy and Game Boy Color. It takes about 1.5 to 2 hours to complete and has medium replayability. You can check it out here.

2) Nightmare of the Ninth King

Image courtesy of Elvies

Nightmare of the Ninth King is a fantasy action-platformer designed to be as close to a Castlevania or Mega Man game as possible. To this end, the programmer put in as many enemies and nearly impossible platforms and leaps of faith as possible, so you can whip your way across the world. The game is filled with NPCs and plenty to explore as you play as a woman named Aryn, armed with an iron whip, who must move through the streets to unravel a mystery, fighting along the way. The game is available both as a downloadable ROM and as a browser-based game here.

3) Phobos Dere

Image courtesy of AppSir Games

Phobos Dere is a horror game described as follows: “After uncovering a Game Boy cartridge haunted by a malignant force, a guilt-ridden scientist involved in sinister experiments must face his fears and relive the terrifying nightmares of his past.” It’s a fun and quirky horror platformer that harkens back to the Game Boy’s early days, with excellent programming and plenty to explore. Limited Run released the game as a physical cartridge, but you can also download the ROM or play it in a web browser here. Unfortunately, as of writing, all physical copies by Limited Run are sold out.

4) Wink and the Broken Robot

Image courtesy of Max Oakland

Wink and the Broken Robot is a platformer where you help a broken robot recover all of its pieces in a lush, post-apocalyptic world filled with secrets and levels ripe for exploration. You’re armed with a laser and can collect coins, strange treasures, and artifacts like cassette tapes and floppy disks. Pick up power-ups to gain special abilities, and more as you jump into a game that has the look and feel of Super Mario Land 2 or Link’s Awakening. The developer describes it as a cross between Mega Man and Kirby, but the game is unique and innovative. You can buy a physical copy or download it here.

5) Glory Hunters

Image courtesy of 2think design studio

Glory Hunters is an action-adventure RPG designed for the Game Boy, but it’s designed with a modern twist. Progression is driven by earning achievements. It all starts at the center of the map, and players must travel out to one of the four corners of the world, where they meet a god, request aid, and stop a meteorite from destroying the land. The game is filled with all kinds of enemies, and there are loads to explore in a game that takes a good 20 hours to complete. While it’s meant for the Game Boy, Glory Hunters is available on Steam and the Nintendo Switch. You can also get a physical Game Boy cartridge and play it in a browser here.

What’s your favorite “new” Game Boy game? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!