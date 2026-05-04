Classic First-Person Shooter PC Game Now 100% Free on GOG

A PC game and classic first-person shooter is now available on GOG and 100% free to download and keep. And from the look of things, it is going to be a permanent free offer going forward. As for the game in question, it is a 1995 release, so it’s turning 31 years old this year. It was never the biggest release to begin with, so three decades later, it’s been forgotten by most, if they knew it existed in the first place.

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More specifically, PC storefront GOG has been updated with Citadel Remonstered, a remaster of the 1995 first-person shooter, Citadel/Cytadela. The original was developed by Virtual Design and published by Arrakis Software for the Amiga 500. Upon release, the original game earned decent marks but flew under the radar, especially compared to the biggest and most popular first-person shooters of the 1990s, which were trailblazing for the genre at this time.

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Remastered For the First Time

As for this new free remaster — which is not available in any capacity on Steam or the Epic Games Store — it reuses the game’s original assets and maps, which gives it a nostalgic feel, but it has modern gameplay and some graphic enhancements as well.

To this end, level graphics have been updated with new textures and enemies, difficulty has been rebalanced, training options include additional levels, quicksave and quickload have been added, auto-change and weapon switching using the mouse wheel have been added, and support of full screen modes.

As you would expect, those who grew up playing this Amiga game back in the 1990s are not just excited to see it back, but to see it free on GOG, which also means it is a DRM-free copy.

“A wonderful game with a brilliant atmosphere! I used to play it all the time on my old Amiga,” writes one fan of the new, free release. Another adds: “This is great, I needed a new old game.”

In 2026, it is unclear who owns this license and whether there are any plans to do anything with it. This re-release may suggest there is something involving the latter, or at the very least, this is some test bed to gauge interest. This is just speculation, though.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.