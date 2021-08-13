Xbox Game Pass Just Added One of Its Best Games Yet

✖

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate just added one of its best games yet. After announcing it was coming earlier this year, Microsoft and Supergiant Games have finally added Hades to both Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate, which is now available to play, through the subscription service, on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. And if you didn't know this was a big deal, Xbox Game Pass teasing it all week and changing its profile picture and header on Twitter for the game should be all the evidence you need.

For those that don't know: Hades was released last year after a stint in early access to both critical acclaim and commercial success. However, until today, it was only available via the PC and Nintendo Switch. Now, it's on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X, and while PlayStation players will have to pay full price for the game, which is $25, Game Pass subscribers can simply download it and start playing the 93 Metacritic-rated title.

"Hades is a god-like rogue-like dungeon crawler that combines the best aspects of Supergiant's critically acclaimed titles, including the fast-paced action of Bastion, the rich atmosphere and depth of Transistor, and the character-driven storytelling of Pyre," reads an official pitch of the game. "As the immortal Prince of the Underworld, you'll wield the powers and mythic weapons of Olympus to break free from the clutches of the god of the dead himself, while growing stronger and unraveling more of the story with each unique escape attempt."

For now, it's unclear how long Hades will be available via Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, but as long as it's available with the subscription service, all subscribers can purchase it with a special 20 percent discount.

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass are available via the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC for $10 and $15, respectively. For more coverage on the subscription service, click here.