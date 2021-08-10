Xbox Game Pass: Surprise New Release, Stardew Valley, and More News
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate added six new games today, and announced another four coming later this year. Unfortunately, for those subscribed to the former, of the six new games, only one doesn't require an Ultimate subscription, but it's the brand new release alluded to in the headline. Meanwhile, the other five new games are locked behind an Xbox Game pass Ultimate subscription as they are EA Play additions.
To make up for this, Microsoft announced four games coming to the subscription service later this year, including Stardew Valley, one of last generation's most popular games and a game Xbox Game Pass subscribers can sink hundreds of hours into. However, like two of the other three games announced for later this year, there's no word exactly when Stardew Valley will be added.
Beyond Stardew Valley, the other big news here is the addition of Library Of Ruina, purely because it literally just released today after a stint in Early Access. It's not only not locked behind a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, but it's been added to all versions of the subscription service, which is to say Console, PC, and Cloud.
Below, you can check out every game added today and every game announce for the future of the subscription service.
All Six Games Added Today
Today is good. here is why pic.twitter.com/w7ZSUVPovE— Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) August 10, 2021
Stealth Release: Library Of Ruina
About: "May you find your book in this place." Combat between the guests and the librarians breaks out as if it were on a stage. Defeated guests turn into books, and the Library grows onward. And eventually, get your hands on… The one singular, perfect book.
Release Date: Available Now
Coming Soon: Stardew Valley
About: You've inherited your grandfather's old farm plot in Stardew Valley. Armed with hand-me-down tools and a few coins, you set out to begin your new life. Can you learn to live off the land and turn these overgrown fields into a thriving home?
Release Date: This Fall
Coming Soon: Aragami 2
About: Aragami 2 is a third person stealth game where you play as an assassin with the power to control the shadows. Join the shadow clan and fight the invader armies to protect your people.
Platforms: September 17
Coming Soon: Pupperazzi
About: Put your love for pups to the test - we have a bunch of dogs that need their photos taken, doggone it! Photograph and catalogue the finest (and derpiest) dogs to build your career, upgrade your camera, and discover new canines. WOOF.
Release Date: "Coming Soon"
Coming Soon: Evil Genius 2 World Domination
About: A satirical spy-fi lair builder where YOU are the criminal mastermind! Construct your base, train your minions, defend your operations from the Forces of Justice, and achieve global domination!
Release Date: Q4 2021prev