Xbox Game Pass: Surprise New Release, Stardew Valley, and More News

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate added six new games today, and announced another four coming later this year. Unfortunately, for those subscribed to the former, of the six new games, only one doesn't require an Ultimate subscription, but it's the brand new release alluded to in the headline. Meanwhile, the other five new games are locked behind an Xbox Game pass Ultimate subscription as they are EA Play additions.

To make up for this, Microsoft announced four games coming to the subscription service later this year, including Stardew Valley, one of last generation's most popular games and a game Xbox Game Pass subscribers can sink hundreds of hours into. However, like two of the other three games announced for later this year, there's no word exactly when Stardew Valley will be added.

Beyond Stardew Valley, the other big news here is the addition of Library Of Ruina, purely because it literally just released today after a stint in Early Access. It's not only not locked behind a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, but it's been added to all versions of the subscription service, which is to say Console, PC, and Cloud.

Below, you can check out every game added today and every game announce for the future of the subscription service.