Xbox Boss Recommends "Really Dark" Xbox Game Pass to Subscribers

Xbox boss Phil Spencer is naturally an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, and he recently used it to check out a game added the other month that a good number of subscribers have been quietly raving about. The game in question is Bramble: The Mountain King, which Spencer acknowledges is both "beautiful" and "really dark." Further, it seems he recommends it to fellow Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

Last week, Spencer tweeted about the game, noting it was recommended to him and that he had "just started" it. His early impressions were that it was a "beautiful game." Two days later, he finished the game and acknowledged that it was as dark as everyone was telling him. Adding to this he notes the game has "really interesting story telling" and that he "had a great time finishing" it.

Wow, you all said @bramble_game is dark and you were right. Really interesting story telling, had a great time finishing. Thanks @dimfroststudio pic.twitter.com/Xn8DOm2xG2 — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) August 6, 2023

If you've never heard of this game, Bramble: The Mountain King is an action-adventure title that debuted back in April via developer Dimfrost Studio and publisher Merge Games. On Metacritic, the game boasts a score of 81. Meanwhile, on Steam, the game boasts an "Overwhelmingly Positive" rating, the highest rating you can earn on Steam, thanks to 96 percent of over 1,400 user reviews rating the game positively.

"Bramble The Mountain King takes you on a gripping and unsettling journey through stunning environments. Take on the role of Olle, a young boy setting off to rescue his sister, kidnapped by a dreaded troll," reads an official blurb about the game. "Not everything in Bramble is exactly how it seems – in this strange land with creatures big and small, you must be careful when to approach and when to hide. Many hungry and spiteful beasts lurk in these forests and caves. Watch your step...."

How long Bramble: The Mountain King will be available via Xbox Game Pass, remains to be seen. However, it's currently the cheapest way to play the game. Xbox Game Pass is as cheap as $11 a month. Meanwhile, to buy the game outright you will need to fork over $29.99. However, you end up acquiring the game, you can expect four to five hours of content, and according to many, four to five hours of high quality content.