Xbox Game Pass Reveals New Games Coming Soon

Xbox today announced a ton of new titles set to be added to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service in the coming weeks for cloud, console, and PC. The dates for the 13 newly announced Xbox Game Pass additions range from tomorrow, September 15th, all the way through October 1st. And of those, 8 of the 13 will actually appear on Xbox Game Pass on day one. While none of the lot are giant releases, there are a bunch of gems in there.

More specifically, Xbox is set to add Flynn: Son of Crimson, I Am Fish, SkateBird, Superliminal, Aragami 2, Lost Words: Beyond the Page, Sable, Subnautica: Below Zero, Tainted Grail: Conquest, Lemnis Gate, Astria Ascending, Unsighted, and Phoenix Point to Xbox Game Pass. The 13 titles range in availability with many of them across cloud, console, and PC but several limited in terms of what platforms they will be available for via the service.

https://twitter.com/XboxGamePass/status/1437779219786895362

Here is the new list of upcoming Xbox Game Pass titles in release order as well as their descriptions from Xbox:

September 15th Flynn: Son of Crimson (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Description: Flynn: Son of Crimson is a handcrafted 2D action platformer that will take players on a journey of discovery and conflict. Join Flynn and his mythical companion Dex to save Rosantica from The Scourge. Discover and master the power of Crimson Energy to stop the evil overlord Zealock!

September 16th I Am Fish (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Description: I Am Fish is a charming, physics-based adventure starring four intrepid fish friends, forcibly separated from their home in a pet shop fish tank. Swim, fly, roll and chomp your way to the open ocean in a bid for freedom and to re-unite once again. SkateBird (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Description: You’re a lonely lil’ skateboarding bird, and your Big Friend has hung up their board for good. Their job sucks, and lately, they are barely ever home to play with you. You are going to fix all that – with the power of skateboarding! Above all else, skate birds try their best. Superliminal (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Description: Perception is reality. In this mind-bending first-person puzzler, you escape your own dream by tackling impossible puzzles based on perspective and optical illusions. Think outside the box and expect the unexpected.

September 17th Aragami 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Description: The Aragami emerge as a clan to defend their own, utilizing the shadows to avail their cause. Aragami 2 takes the franchise to new levels of stealth and skill-based combat in a gripping narrative that can be experienced in solo or with friends as a co-op stealth-action adventure.

September 23rd Lost Words: Beyond the Page (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Description: Winner of over a dozen awards, Lost Words is an atmospheric narrative adventure that takes place in the personal diary entries belonging to a young girl named Izzy. Unfold the pages and explore the fantasy land of Estoria, a place where words hold immense power. Sable (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Description: Embark on an unforgettable journey and guide Sablethrough her Gliding; a rite of passage that will take her across stunning deserts and ancient wonders. Explore a rich world by hoverbike, solve puzzles, climb great heights, and get to know the inhabitants. Discover who Sableis beneath the mask. Subnautica: Below Zero (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Description: Dive into a freezing underwater adventure on an alien planet. Set two years after the original Subnautica, return to Planet 4546B to uncover the truth behind a deadly cover-up. Survive by building habitats, crafting tools, and diving deeper into this captivating universe. Tainted Grail: Conquest (PC)

Description: Explore the ever-changing maps, fight with deadly enemies, and learn what happened to the cursed island of Avalon in this unique, infinitely replayable, story-driven hybrid between a deck-building Roguelike and an RPG game. Create your own combos out of hundreds of cards and learn how to survive in a dark, unforgiving world shrouded by a mysterious, deadly force known as the wyrdness.

September 28th Lemnis Gate (Console and PC)

Description: Harness the abilities of powerful operatives in mind-bending 4D battles as you disrupt the past to change the future. Lemnis Gate liberates you from the constraints of time to offer a relentlessly inventive multiplayer experience deeply rooted in tactical FPS gameplay. Exploit the unlimited intricacies of time travel and forge your path to victory.

September 30th Astria Ascending (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Description: Explore a vast world on the brink of chaos in a mature, emotional JRPG rendered in glorious 4K hand drawn visuals. Customize your characters with expansive customization, and lead the 8 Demigods of Orcanon to battle in rewarding, turn-based combat to protect the Harmony. Unsighted (Console and PC)

Description: The few androids that remain are running out of Anima, the energy that gives all robots consciousness. It’s up to you, Alma, to save your friends from becoming Unsighted. Explore the vast ruins of Arcadia, using every tool you can find. Time is ticking. They need you.

October 1st Phoenix Point (Console)

Description: A mutating alien menace threatens the last remnants of mankind on an Earth ravaged by the Pandoravirus and it’s up to the Phoenix Project to take the planet back for humanity. The turn-based strategy hit Phoenix Point includes optimizations and changes designed specifically for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.



The Xbox Game Pass subscription service comes in several tiers, but the basic console version is available for $9.99 a month — as is the PC version. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate runs a little more expensive at $14.99 a month. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox Game Pass right here.

What do you think of Xbox Game Pass adding the above titles? Are you excited for any of them particularly? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!