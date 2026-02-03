Xbox Franchise Is Ending After Disappointing Sales of New Game

An Xbox RPG franchise seems to be coming to an end after disappointing sales of its newest entry. This past year was a pretty big one for Xbox Game Studios as its various studios released titles like South of Midnight, Gears of War: Reloaded, Grounded 2, and a handful of others. Sadly, not everything that was released by Xbox ended up being a success, which has prompted one developer to now move away from a series that it established in 2019.

In a new interview with Bloomberg, Obsidian Entertainment shared that it has no plans to continue The Outer Worlds with a third entry. This decision has come about after The Outer Worlds 2, which was released in October 2025, failed to meet sales expectations from those at Microsoft. As a result, Obsidian boss Feargus Urquhart relayed that the franchise is now being put to the side, with no guarantee that it will return again in the future.

To hear that The Outer Worlds 2 failed to meet commercial expectations isn’t a huge surprise. The sequel to 2019’s The Outer Worlds was reviewed worse than its predecessor and was seen as a bit disappointing. While the game hasn’t been considered outright terrible by those who have played it, it essentially came and went and hasn’t been very relevant in the months since.

Obsidian also confirmed in this same report that its other 2025 RPG, Avowed, also underperformed in terms of sales. Unlike The Outer Worlds, though, Avowed will be continuing in the future as it’s part of the Pillars of Eternity franchise that Obsidian began in 2015. Whether or not this franchise will see a proper sequel to Avowed release or if Obsidian will instead look to create a third mainline Pillars of Eternity title isn’t yet known, but this seems to be one of the studio’s key focuses from here onward.

Looking to the future, Xbox has plenty of other RPG franchises that should receive new entries eventually. Fable is perhaps the most prominent of the bunch, as its long-awaited reboot will finally launch later in 2026. Bethesda also continues to work on The Elder Scrolls 6, which will be followed by Fallout 5 afterwards. So even if The Outer Worlds never ends up coming back, Xbox shouldn’t be without plenty of role-playing games in the years to come.

