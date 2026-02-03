New Xbox Game Pass Game Is Perfect for Old-School JRPG Fans

The latest addition to Xbox Game Pass is perfect for old-school JRPG fans. The past few weeks for Game Pass subscribers have been particularly strong as Xbox has added titles like Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, Ninja Gaiden Ragebound, Star Wars Outlaws, and The Talos Principle 2, among a handful of other standouts. Now, to kick off February, Game Pass has gotten even better thanks to the arrival of a legendary RPG that originally launched 38 years ago.

As of today, Final Fantasy II has joined the expansive Xbox Game Pass library. Released in Japan in 1988, Final Fantasy II arrived a year after its predecessor on NES (or Famicom) and is arguably one of the most important games in the series. While its combat system is seen as one of the more divisive when it comes to Final Fantasy games, it also brought about many core pillars of the franchise that continue to be seen in the latest installments. Best of all, for those looking to check out the game, Final Fantasy II isn’t locked behind a single tier of Game Pass and is instead available across the Ultimate, Premium, and PC offerings of the service.

This Series Keeps Coming to Game Pass

Final Fantasy II is actually the second game in the Final Fantasy series to be added to Xbox Game Pass in recent weeks. Back in January, the original Final Fantasy joined Xbox Game Pass and it actually became a pretty big hit with subscribers. For a brief time, Final Fantasy was one of the most played games on the entirety of Xbox Game Pass. As such, there’s reason to believe that Final Fantasy II could become just as big of a hit as it is now accessible.

If you’re also offput at the idea of playing a game as old as Final Fantasy II, it’s worth noting that this is the Pixel Remaster version of the RPG that’s on Game Pass. Released on Xbox hardware in 2024, Square Enix revitalized many of the oldest games in the Final Fantasy saga with a fresh coat of paint to make them more approachable on modern hardware. While Final Fantasy II will certainly still be dated in some aspects, it’s arguably never been a better time to play the game than before.

