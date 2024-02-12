Xbox to Reveal Future Business Plans In New Podcast Releasing This Week

Xbox has announced that it will be sharing new information on its future business plans in the coming days in the form of a podcast. This past week, a number of credible rumors and reports began hitting the internet suggesting that Xbox was planning to bring games such as Hi-Fi Rush, Sea of Thieves, Starfield, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle to PlayStation 5 in the future. As expected, this move prompted a lot of conversation, especially from longtime Xbox fans. At the time, Xbox head Phil Spencer promised that more information would be shared in an event this week, and now, we know exactly what that will end up looking like.

Announced on social media today, Xbox revealed that it will be releasing a new episode of the Official Xbox Podcast on Thursday, February 15, that will feature Xbox bosses Phil Spencer, Sarah Bond, and Matt Booty. Details on what exactly would be discussed weren't shared beyond stating that the episode would center around new "updates on the Xbox business." A length for this podcast also wasn't given, but it is known that the episode will also be available to watch on YouTube in addition to traditional podcast platforms.

Please join us for a special edition of the Official Xbox Podcast.



Hear from Phil Spencer, Sarah Bond and Matt Booty as they share updates on the Xbox business. pic.twitter.com/TxwWJVUbgx — Xbox (@Xbox) February 12, 2024

By all accounts, this episode of the Official Xbox Podcast is going to have a lot of eyes and ears on it. If Spencer and company do opt to begin releasing games on PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch in the future, this is the venue in which such an announcement would come about. We might not hear about specific titles coming to new platforms at this time, but it seems likely that Microsoft would at the very least announce its intention to begin expanding to different hardware. Beyond this, it has been speculated that Microsoft might soon begin making changes to Xbox Game Pass and the manner in which first-party games from Xbox come to the platform on day one.

Regardless of what is actually announced at this time, we'll be sure to have all of the latest breaking news tied to the future of Xbox for you as it's announced. As such, be sure to stay tuned to ComicBook.com in the days ahead as we'll have a ton of information to share with you as it breaks.