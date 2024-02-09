PS6 Reportedly Will Be More Powerful Than Next Xbox

According to a new report, the PS6 will be more powerful than the next Xbox as Sony is determined to ship the most powerful console of the generation, perhaps as a result of being caught out with the PS5, which very slightly lags behind the Xbox Series X in some power and efficiency categories. That said, in order to achieve this, Sony is supposedly ready to take its time with the console, which means we may not see it release until 2028.

The report comes the way of Red Gaming Tech, a source considered fairly reliable by many. According to the YouTuber, Sony began work on the PS6 about one year ago. What exactly does this mean? Well, it means it began to outline what the specs could look like. It also means it began to talk to development studios to see what the PS5 lacks and what they would like to see most from the PS6. And it also means it has begun to talk to manufacturers. To this end, the report notes the PS6 is almost certainly going to use AMD technology, as AMD is the only vendor Sony is currently considering.

Of course, there is no finalized specs to report, which also means there is no price point to report. And this won't change for a while if the console isn't coming out until 2028, like the report suggests, and like a recent Microsoft leak suggested. There is not a lot definitively claimed about the PS6 other than that Sony is determined to ensure it is stronger than its competitors on the market. To achieve this, Sony is reportedly ready to bet big on ray tracing and path tracing, as well as machine learning and AI.

As you may know, path tracing is currently very limited technology because it is very expensive. Either Sony is betting on this changing by 2028 or it is preparing to release a console with a very premium price point.

All of that said, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt. This is all just a rumor, and even if the information is accurate, it doesn't mean it will remain accurate over time. In that meantime, for more coverage on all things PlayStation -- including all of the latest PS6 news, all of the latest PS6 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PS6 speculation -- click here.