Xbox Handheld Seemingly Teased Again by Phil Spencer

Earlier this month, Xbox boss Phil Spencer got the rumor mill going about a potential handheld gaming console made by Microsoft. These rumors started after Windows Central writer Jez Corden wrote an article about a potential Xbox handheld. On Twitter, Spencer "liked" two Tweets related to the piece: one from Corden's account, and the other from Windows Central. Spencer's Twitter habits are once again the source of this rumor, as the Xbox boss has now liked a Tweet from The Verge's Tom Warren, in which Warren notes that "Microsoft really needs to step in" to make Windows work on a handheld.

The Tweet in question from Warren can be found embedded below.

The Handheld Renaissance

Handheld gaming has had an interesting journey over the last 15 years. At one point, pundits believed that handhelds were destined to die at the hands of mobile gaming. The failure of PlayStation Vita seemed to point to that possibility, and there were concerns the 3DS would similarly flop. The system proved pretty successful for Nintendo, but in 2017, the company completely flipped the script with the release of the Nintendo Switch. With nearly 140 million units sold worldwide, Switch has become the third best-selling video game system of all-time. That success has inspired a number of new handheld releases over the last few years, from modern platforms like the Steam Deck, to retro-inspired options like the Analogue Pocket and the Mega 95.

Given this handheld gaming renaissance, it's no surprise that rumors have begun to circulate about handheld options from Microsoft and PlayStation. PlayStation unceremoniously left the handheld business following the Vita's flop. The company currently offers the PlayStation Portal, but the device can only stream games at home over Wi-Fi. Rumors have suggested that Sony is in the development stages for a true successor to Vita, but the system is apparently more than two years away from release.

The Xbox Handheld

If Microsoft truly is considering an Xbox handheld, it will be interesting to see what form it takes. In all likelihood, it would become some kind of vehicle for Xbox Game Pass, allowing users to stream titles through the cloud. That would be a bit closer to the PlayStation Portal, but it's possible we could see something that's able to run Windows (as Tom Warren is hoping to see), or a system that could directly download games off the Microsoft Store. At this time, there's simply no way of knowing for sure, and there's been a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Xbox brand over the last few weeks. With confidence in Xbox at a low right now, it's possible Microsoft could see an expansion into handheld gaming as a way to gain relevance, and possibly compete directly with Nintendo. For now, Xbox fans will just have to wait to see what the future brings!

[H/T: Reddit]