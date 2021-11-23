Xbox Live Games With Gold Free Games for December 2021 Announced

Xbox has formally revealed the new slate of free games that will be available as part of the Xbox Live Games with Gold program for the month of December 2021. This list in its entirety actually leaked prior to its official reveal from Microsoft, meaning that we already had a good idea of what to expect in the coming month.

Per usual, four new titles will be joining Xbox Live Games with Gold in December. Starting on December 1st, The Escapists 2 and Orcs Must Die! will both becoming available for Xbox Live Gold subscribers to download. The former will be available until December 31st while the latter will only be downloadable until December 15th. In addition, Tropico 5 – Penultimate Edition will also be joining the lineup from December 16th until January 15th. Lastly, Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet will round out the coming month’s slate and will be up to download from December 16th through the 31st.

If you aren't familiar with each title that is joining Xbox Live Games with Gold in December, below you can find a description of each.

The Escapists 2

From the tundra to the desert, join up with three of your friends to form the ultimate crew and engineer the wildest escapes from some of the toughest prisons in the world. Live by the rules, attend roll call, and follow strict routines, all while secretly planning and executing your bid for freedom!

Tropico 5 – Penultimate Edition

In this Penultimate Edition, including The Big Cheese and Hostile Takeover add-ons, expand the reign of your dynasty from the early colonial period to beyond the 21st Century. Build your city’s infrastructure, plan your trading routes, and utilize new technologies, in the fifth installment of the fan favorite city-building series.

Orcs Must Die!

As a powerful War Mage, defend twenty-four fortresses from a mob of beastly enemies, using all manner of weapons and traps at your disposal. No matter how you get it done, you’ll have a blast destroying rampaging monsters in this fantasy, action-strategy game.

Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet

Explore unique environments in the 2D action-adventure game, Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet. Make your way to the center of the mysterious Shadow Planet, all while solving complex puzzles and battling bizarre creatures, as you fight to save your home world.