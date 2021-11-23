Xbox Live Games With Gold Free Games for December 2021 Reportedly Revealed

Xbox’s upcoming Games with Gold lineup for the month of December 2021 seems to have been leaked a bit ahead of time. While those at Microsoft have yet to confirm what next month’s free games will end up being for Xbox Live Gold subscribers, a notable outlet which has a proven track record has come forward and has let fans know which titles should be on tap starting in the next week.

According to website Dealabs, four new games will end up coming to Xbox Live Games with Gold subscribers over the course of December. These titles include The Escapists 2, Tropico 5 Penultimate Edition, Orcs Must Die!, and Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet. As for how these games will supposedly be released, here are the availability dates that the site has reported on for each title:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Escapists 2: December 1st – 31st

Tropico 5 Penultimate Edition: December 16th – January 15th

Orcs Must Die!: December 1st – 15th

Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet: December 16th – 31st

As mentioned, Dealabs has been quite accurate in recent months when it comes to sharing which games are coming to certain subscription services ahead of time. The site has primarily started to gain traction for the way in which it has leaked titles for PlayStation Plus ahead of time for many months in a row now. As such, there’s a good chance that what it is reporting on with these forthcoming Games with Gold titles will end up being accurate.

Given that the start of December is set to transpire in a little over a week, we should hear more in an official capacity from Microsoft very soon when it comes to the forthcoming Games with Gold lineup. And to that end, we’ll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com once an official announcement is made.

If this is the official slate of titles for December 2021, how do you feel about it? Do you think that it’s shaping up to be a stronger month than normal? Let me know your own reaction either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.