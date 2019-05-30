Xbox Live Games With Gold For June 2019 Revealed

Today, Microsoft announced its Xbox Live Games With Gold for June 2019, which will include NHL 19, Rivals of Aether, Portal: Still Alive, and Earth Defense Force 2017. In other words, if you’re a subscriber to Xbox Live Gold, you’ll be getting some hockey and platform fighting on Xbox One next month and some gems on Xbox 360, which will be playable on Xbox One, thanks to backwards compatibility.

As always, the games will be released at different times, and only be available for a very limited time. If you miss the download, that’s it. The games will return to full price. Here’s a breakdown on when each will become available to download and how much money you’re saving this month:

EA Sports NHL 19 ($59.99 ERP): Available June 1 to 30 on Xbox One

Rivals of Aether ($14.99 ERP): Available June 16 to July 15 on Xbox One

Portal: Still Alive ($14.99 ERP): Available June 1 to 15 on Xbox One and Xbox 360

Earth Defense Force 2017 ($14.99 ERP): Available June 16 to 30 on Xbox One and Xbox 360

Below, you can read more about the two most notable games this month: the two Xbox One releases:

EA Sports NHL 19

Rise from the ponds to the pros in EA Sports NHL 19. It’s playoffs season and there is no better time to play this exciting sports title. Build your player from the ground up and compete against over 200 hockey greats in a gameplay system that delivers explosive-edge skating, responsiveness, and jaw-dropping hits.

Rivals of Aether

Summon the power of the four elements: Fire, Water, Air, and Earth to battle your opponents in Rivals of Aether. Unravel the mystery of the planet in Story mode, band with friends in Abyss mode or test your skills against other players online. Skills and tactics are key in this electrifying platform fighter.

