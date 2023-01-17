Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Get Second Free Game of 2023

Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X have a new "free" game to enjoy, courtesy of Games With Gold and its offering for January. At the start of the month, the first free game with Games With Gold for 2023 was made available. This game is still available to download for free until the end of the month, and now it's been joined by the second free game with Games With Gold so far this year. Unlike the first game, this one will be free to download until the middle of next month, aka February 15.

The new game in question is Autonauts from developer Denki and publisher Curve Digital. Released in 2019, the game doesn't have a Metacritic score across any platform because not enough reviewers reviewed the game, however, on Steam it has a "Very Positive" rating with 89 percent of over 3,000 Steam users reviewing the game positively.

"In Autonauts you must build, create, and automate," reads an official blurb about the game. "Start by establishing a colony, crafting bots and teaching them via Scratch-style programming to build an ever-evolving autonomous paradise of agriculture, industry and enlightenment.

Once claimed, the game is yours to keep forever, under one condition: you maintain an Xbox Live Gold subscription. If your subscription lapses, you will lose access to the game until you renew said subscription. Meanwhile, it's important to note that Xbox Live Gold is a part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, so if you're subscribed to the premium tier of Xbox Game Pass make sure to redeem this offer if it interests you.

For more coverage on all things Xbox -- including not just all of the latest Xbox One news, rumors, leaks, and deals, but all of the latest Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S news -- click here or, alternatively, peruse all of the relevant and recent links right below: