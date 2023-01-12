New Xbox Game Pass Tier Could Release Sooner than Expected

It looks like Xbox users will soon have the option of subscribing to the Game Pass Friends & Family plan. The new subscription tier was released in other regions last year, and allows up to five users on the same plan for one price. Xbox has yet to announced a release date for the new tier, but Xbox Game Pass users on PC have noticed the tier being advertised, which means an announcement should be coming in the near future, possibly at the Developer Direct planned for January 25th. Of course, it could end up being even sooner!

An image of the advertisement was shared by @IdleSloth84_ on Twitter, and can be found in the Tweet embedded below. A test page for the plan can also be found on the Microsoft Store, which readers can find right here.

(FYI) Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family is being advertised on the PC Xbox App in the US 🇺🇸



Looks like it could be launching in January, expect an announcement at the Xbox Developer Direct showcase



Credit to Sullivan (Resetera) for 📸 pic.twitter.com/DJiQCxt7mD — Idle Sloth💙💛 (@IdleSloth84_) January 11, 2023

While the current Game Pass plan allows multiple users on the same account, they all must be in the same house, and connected through the home console. That option might work for families with younger kids, but not so much for those with older kids that have moved away, or gone off to college. The Game Pass Friends & Family tier will allow users around the country to be on the same account. Naturally, this will result in an increased price point, but Xbox has not made any kind of announcement about how much it will be compared to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Xbox Game Pass has become a major part of Microsoft's strategy in the video game industry. Over the last few years, the program has been expanded in a number of meaningful ways, offering users access to more than 100 video games. Game Pass Ultimate allows subscribers to play games on console, PC, and streamed on mobile via Cloud Gaming. Even better, all of this save data syncs up, allowing users to enjoy a game on console, and then continue it on their mobile device! The Game Pass Friends & Family tier will include all of the same features as Game Pass Ultimate when it launches.

Are you looking forward to the Game Pass Friends & Family tier? Do you plan on taking advantage? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!