Xbox Live Gold Members Can Play Two Great Games For Free This Weekend

Microsoft is currently hosting a special promotion that enables Xbox Live Gold subscribers to play Gears of War 4 and The Crew 2, for free, until Sunday, April 28 at 11:59 p.m. PST. Of course, once Monday rolls around, the games will no longer be free to play, but a weekend with both should provide plenty of enough time to figure out if you want to buy either. And with Gears 5 releasing later this year, now is the perfect time to experience the story of Gears of War 4 if you haven’t already.

Gears of War 4 currently costs $39.99 USD, but The Crew 2 is only $18 right now, meaning if you like what you play this weekend, you can buy the entire experience for pretty cheap.

Gears of War 4:

“A new saga begins for one of the most acclaimed video game franchises in history. After narrowly escaping an attack on their village, JD Fenix and his friends, Kait and Del, must rescue the ones they love and discover the source of a monstrous new enemy.

“Never Fight Alone: Enjoy two-player co-op campaign with friends locally via split-screen or over Xbox Live. Player 2 can select either Kait or Del. Horde 3.0: Team up with four others and battle wave after wave of increasingly difficult enemies by choosing your combat class, leveling up your skills and deploying fortifications anywhere on the map. Explosive Versus Multiplayer: Compete online in new and favorite game types, all at 60fps on dedicated servers. A new visible ranking system means fairer matchmaking for social, competitive and professional players alike.”

The Crew 2:

“In The Crew 2, take on the American motorsports scene as you explore and dominate the land, air, and sea of the United States in one of the most exhilarating open worlds ever created. With a wide variety of exotic cars, bikes, boats, and planes to choose from, experience the unbridled thrill and adrenaline-pumping excitement of competing across the entire USA as you test your skills in a wide range of driving disciplines. Record every heart-pounding, asphalt-melting moment and share them with the simple push of a button – fame is yours to take!”

In other recent and related news, we still don’t know exactly when Gears 5 will release, but we do know its multiplayer will be revealed this June. Meanwhile, there’s been no word from Ubisoft on a new entry in The Crew.

