Xbox Owners Frustrated with Xbox Live Gold Price Increase

Xbox Live Gold prices are going up, a decision on Microsoft’s part which as gone over about as well as could be expected. Those who are subscribed to the service currently have expressed frustration over the price increase following the announcement made on Friday that meant they’d have higher prices to pay once their current subscription runs out. For people who may be on the fence about subscribing or renewing, many are reevaluating the cost of the subscription especially when it exists alongside Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

With the new prices in effect, the cost of Xbox Live Gold has essentially doubled for those who prefer the six-month option. Six months is the longest duration you can purchase at a time from Microsoft since the removal of the 12-month option was removed with that option costing $59.99 instead of $39.99 after the price increase. That means that six months will now cost what the previous yearlong subscription cost, and the fact that a full year will cost $120 now has not gone over peoples’ heads.

The news of the price increase also comes as a sharp contrast from the theory that Xbox Live Gold would be made free at some point in the future. That idea was never confirmed and was rather a suspicion, but many felt it made sense given the increased investment in the value of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. It appears the two will exist alongside each other though, but whether this price increase of Xbox Live Gold will push people more towards Xbox Game Pass Ultimate remains to be seen.

The reactions to the price increase cam quickly after the announcement was made. You can check out some of those below from people who are now weighing the value of the new pricing options.