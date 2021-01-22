Xbox Owners Frustrated with Xbox Live Gold Price Increase
Xbox Live Gold prices are going up, a decision on Microsoft’s part which as gone over about as well as could be expected. Those who are subscribed to the service currently have expressed frustration over the price increase following the announcement made on Friday that meant they’d have higher prices to pay once their current subscription runs out. For people who may be on the fence about subscribing or renewing, many are reevaluating the cost of the subscription especially when it exists alongside Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
With the new prices in effect, the cost of Xbox Live Gold has essentially doubled for those who prefer the six-month option. Six months is the longest duration you can purchase at a time from Microsoft since the removal of the 12-month option was removed with that option costing $59.99 instead of $39.99 after the price increase. That means that six months will now cost what the previous yearlong subscription cost, and the fact that a full year will cost $120 now has not gone over peoples’ heads.
The news of the price increase also comes as a sharp contrast from the theory that Xbox Live Gold would be made free at some point in the future. That idea was never confirmed and was rather a suspicion, but many felt it made sense given the increased investment in the value of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. It appears the two will exist alongside each other though, but whether this price increase of Xbox Live Gold will push people more towards Xbox Game Pass Ultimate remains to be seen.
The reactions to the price increase cam quickly after the announcement was made. You can check out some of those below from people who are now weighing the value of the new pricing options.
But Why?
Me after seeing why Xbox Live Gold is trending: pic.twitter.com/21h7xJo9pP— Von (@SuperGuyNumber1) January 22, 2021
Should It Be Walked Back?
Double the price???
No excuse. No Justification. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is now essentially CHEAPER and 10xs the value as regular Xbox Live Gold.
Walk this one back, please.— colteastwood (@Colteastwood) January 22, 2021
After Other Companies See the Price Increase
Jim Ryan when he sees Xbox Live Gold price jump.. Then decides its a good idea pic.twitter.com/4xxcsO9Dlk— ΔOX❑ GAMER (@Joeybatz33) January 22, 2021
Will Other Prices Go Up?
The crazy thing is that if the price increase for Xbox Live Gold actually turns out to be really successful, who do you expect will follow suit?— 天の川 #PositivityMafia (@ReallyMilkkyWay) January 22, 2021
Should Xbox Live Gold Be Retired?
Xbox Live Gold is an ancient service that simply shouldn't exist next to Game Pass anymore. Gold doesn't put the gamer into the center; it puts him behind an artificial border. Gold contradicts everything Xbox does -- now at an increased price? https://t.co/vQcZmKEero— Klobrille (@klobrille) January 21, 2021
Xbox Owners Want Free Multiplayer
Xbox needs to make Multiplayer free, remove Xbox Live Gold, & focus on Xbox Game Pass. Its just incomprehensible to increase the price of Xbox Live Gold without any extra benifits. All this has done is push anybody who wants to play multiplayer to play on any other platform #Xbox pic.twitter.com/teG9kfs7CI— JayWood2010 (@JayWood2010) January 22, 2021
After Raising the Prices
Microsoft after making Xbox Live Gold £40 for 6 months: pic.twitter.com/EFc9UhkXp7— 🇮🇹 (@UtdRivers) January 22, 2021
Expected Reactions
The @Xbox social media guy logging into twitter today to see why Xbox Live Gold is trending pic.twitter.com/1wUQkPQw89— Ben H (@SpyroFlame) January 22, 2021
Higher Prices Overall
Well I guess Xbox Live Gold's price will be going up. It was already a pretty poor service in comparison to about everything else, and now its going to be double the price. Terrible decision #Xbox pic.twitter.com/yR96dnn928— JayWood2010 (@JayWood2010) January 22, 2021
So Much for That Idea
So much for Xbox Live Gold becoming free pic.twitter.com/CwjYkZ950j— TheNCSmaster (@TheNCSmaster) January 22, 2021