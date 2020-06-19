Two New Xbox One Games Leak Ahead of Reveal

✖

Not one, but two new Xbox One games have leaked ahead of their respective reveals, and both come way of Devolver Digital. The first of these two is The Messenger, which debuted on the scene back in August 2018 via the Nintendo Switch and PC. A year later it came to PS4, and now it's finally coming to Xbox One. Upon release, not only did the game quickly find an audience, but it was a solid hit with critics, garnering a Metacritic score that ranges from 82 to 86, depending on the platform.

The other leaked Xbox One game is Observation, which debuted in May 2019 via the PS4 and PC. The game didn't quite find the same success as The Messenger, landing at a 77 on Metacritic, but it was one of the better sci-fi thrillers of last year.

The leaks come way of Xbox Store listings for the games that went live too early. And according to these listings, both games will arrive on the same day next week, June 25.

Below, you can read more about the pair of games, as well as peep trailers for each:

The Messenger: "As a demon army besieges his village, a young ninja ventures through a cursed world, to deliver a scroll paramount to his clan’s survival. What begins as a classic action platformer soon unravels into an expansive time-traveling adventure full of thrills, surprises, and humor."

Observation: "Observation is a sci-fi thriller uncovering what happened to Dr. Emma Fisher, and the crew of her mission, through the lens of the station’s artificial intelligence S.A.M. Players assume the role of S.A.M. by operating the station’s control systems, cameras, and tools to assist Emma in discovering what is happening to the station, the vanished crew, and S.A.M. himself."

At the moment of publishing, Devolver Digital has not commented on the pair of leaks, and it's unlikely it will with the releases right around the corner.

