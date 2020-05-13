Xbox One Getting 3 Classic Games This Year

✖

Xbox One is not getting one classic game this year nor two, but three. Now that Double Fine Productions is owned by Microsoft, some of its classic games are coming to the platform for the first time. More specifically, Double Fine has confirmed that the following three games will hit the Xbox console sometime this year: Full Throttle Remastered, Grim Fandango Remastered, and Day of the Tentacle Remastered, three critically-acclaimed point-and-click adventure games that are widely considered some of the best titles of yesteryear.

The confirmation comes way of IGN's Ryan McCaffrey, who relayed the announcement from Double Fine boss Tim Schaffer. According to the journalist, Schaffer revealed to him all three games will hit Xbox One sometime this year.

Unfortunately, this is where the salient details end. Thus, at the moment of publishing, we don't know when exactly the three games will hit the platform, but they will presumably will all arrive together, alongside a $15 price point for each.

Below, you can read more about all three games, as well as check out trailers for each as well:

Full Throttle Remastered: "Originally released by LucasArts in 1995, Full Throttle is a classic graphic adventure game from industry legend Tim Schafer, telling the story of Ben Throttle; butt-kicking leader of biker gang the Polecats, who gets caught up in a tale of Motorcycles, Mayhem and Murder.

Grim Fandango Remastered: "One of the most acclaimed adventure games of all time is now back, better than ever. Grim Fandango Remastered has the all the beautiful art and engaging story fans remember, but has also been remastered to look, sound, and control even better than the award-winning original release."

Day of the Tentacle Remastered: "Originally released by LucasArts in 1993 as a sequel to Ron Gilbert’s groundbreaking Maniac Mansion, Day of the Tentacle is back in a remastered edition that features all-new hand-drawn, high-resolution artwork, with remastered audio, music and sound effects."

