Mafia Remake Gets Release Date and First Screenshots

Today, 2K announced the Mafia: Trilogy for PS4, Xbox One, and PC with a promise that more information will be revealed next week on May 19. Unfortunately for the publisher, some of this information has already leaked out. At the top of this leaked information is the reveal that while Mafia II and Mafia III are simply getting the remaster treatment, the first game in the series is getting a full-blown remake and will be out this August.

The spilled beans come way of the Microsoft Store, which went live with its listing for the game early. Included in this listing are screenshots that confirm it's not a remaster, but a remake, and that it will release on August 28, 2019.

As you would expect, the listing has since been removed, but not before the Internet gathered all of the pertinent information, including word that the game has been remade from the ground up.

"Part one of the Mafia crime saga—1930s, Lost Heaven, Illinois. Re-made from the ground up, rise through the ranks of the Mafia during the Prohibition era of organized crime," reads an official pitch of the game. "After a run-in with the mob, cab driver Tommy Angelo is thrust into a deadly underworld. Initially uneasy about falling in with the Salieri crime family, Tommy soon finds that the rewards are too big to ignore.

In addition to revealing the above screenshots and release date, the listing also reveals that if you cop the game you will unlock Tommy's Suit and Cab in both Mafia II: Definitive Edition and Mafia III: Definitive Edition.

Mafia: Definitive Edition is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Below, you can continue to read about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features:

Play a Mob Movie – Live the life of a Prohibition-era gangster and rise through the ranks of the Mafia.

Lost Heaven, Illinois – Recreated 1930s cityscape, filled with interwar architecture, and cars and culture to see, hear, and interact with.

Remade Classic – Faithfully recreated, with expanded story, gameplay and original score. This is the Mafia you remembered and much more.

