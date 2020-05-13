Xbox Game Pass Adds Another Halo Game Today

✖

Today is a good day for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. Why? Because the library of the subscription service just got another Halo game. More specifically, Microsoft has revealed that starting today, Xbox Game Pass subscribers on PC can play Halo 2: Anniversary as much as they want because it's been added to the PC version of the Xbox Game Pass library.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how long the game will be available in the Xbox Game Pass PC library, but given that it's a Microsoft joint, it's safe to assume it will be there forever. That said, Microsoft has not confirmed this.

For those that don't know: Halo 2: Anniversary released on PC via the Halo Master Chief Collection yesterday. As a result, many Xbox and PC gamers have been revisiting the classic and revolutionary first-person shooter that changed the landscape of multiplayer gaming.

"Halo 2: Anniversary comes to PC as the next installment in Halo: The Master Chief Collection. Now optimized for PC, experience the impeccably remastered edition of the original Halo 2 game," reads an official pitch of the product. "Following the destruction of Halo, humankind experiences a short-lived victory. Eager for revenge, the Covenant launches a surprise attack on Earth, but they find themselves ill-prepared to defeat the UNSC’s home fleet and are forced to flee into slipspace. When the Master Chief pursues his overzealous enemies, they discover yet another Halo ring, uncovering long-buried secrets, including an unlikely ally, that will dramatically alter the course of the Human-Covenant Conflict forever."

(Photo: Microsoft)

Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One and PC. Its starting price is $10 a month, however, for $5 more a month, you can upgrade to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which comes with Xbox Live Gold as well. As a subscriber to either tier, you get unlimited access to a vast library of games that's constantly evolving with constant additions and subtractions. On top of this, subscribers get additional perks like exclusive discounts, the ability to occasionally play games early, and every Xbox Game Studios' game as it launches.

