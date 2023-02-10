New Xbox Deal Giving Away Free Games

A new Xbox store deal is giving away free games, but of course, there is a catch. The Xbox store isn't exactly known for its sales or deals. While Steam remains the king of sales and deals, the PlayStation Store and Nintendo eShop are slowly but surely closing the gap. The Xbox store, not so much, which makes it even more notable when a great deal surfaces via the digital storefront. The latest noteworthy Xbox deal comes courtesy of EA, which has brought back its buy one game, get a second free deal.

Between now and February 13, a select number of EA games are available to download for free. All you need to do is buy another EA game from a select list of games. It's a classic buy one, get one free deal, which is very uncommon on digital console storefronts. Typically, you need to shop retail at GameStop or Walmart or Target to get in on these types of deals.

As you would expect, the latest EA games aren't included, but some fairly recent releases are. More specifically, the following games are included: Star Wars Battlefront II, Battlefield V, Battlefield 1, Need for Speed Payback, Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered, Need for Speed Heat, Titanfall, Titanfall 2, Plants vs Zombies GW2, A Way Out, Unravel 1 + 2, Dragon Age Inquisition, Battlefield, and Plants vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville. You can't go wrong with many of these games, but Dragon Age Inquisition is perhaps the best bang for your buck in terms of content and quality. Speaking of quality, Titanfall 2 and A Way Out are also great shouts.

As noted, this deal is only available until February 13, which means if the deal has expired it's probably because you're reading this after the date. The good news is this is not the first time EA has run this deal on Xbox, so there's a chance it will be back in the future.

For more coverage on all things Xbox -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, and deals as it pertains to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Game Pass -- click here.

H/T, Pure Xbox.