Xbox Series X Exclusive Will Soon Be Unplayable Forever

An Xbox exclusive released last year via Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S is shutting down a year later, and when it shuts down, it will be completely unplayable. Just last month, Xbox released a successful exclusive in the form of Hi-Fi Rush, but this success has not been emblematic of the generation so far, which hasn't been great for Xbox. The stumble out the gate is perhaps best represented by CrossfireX, which was released on February 10, 2022 and finished the year as the third lowest-rated game on Metacritic with a score of 38. Suffice to say, it should come as no surprise it's shutting down on May 18. What's a bit surprising though is not only is the game's multiplayer shutting down, but the single-player campaign as well.

"It is with the deepest regret that we are informing you of our decision to end support for CrossfireX on May 18, 2023," reads a statement from Smilegate Entertainment. "Since the launch of the game, we have worked tirelessly to bring it to a point where we can all be proud, and throughout it all we have had the honor and pleasure of supporting our players."

The statement continues: "Coming to this decision was not easy, however, we can proudly say that our players have been amazingly active, passionate, and enthusiastic in working with us to create a game that would be fun and enjoyable by all. We want to thank each and every one of our players for playing CrossfireX and being a part of this journey with us."

So, what does this mean for those playing? Well, there will be no more new content added and no more in-game purchase options, with those made within the last 14 days of February 3 eligible for a refund. Meanwhile, all purchase options on the Xbox store will be halted. And that's it. You have until May 18 to play the game before it disappears forever.

As for why it's being pulled, it's not said. That said, it's pretty easy to see that keeping the game running costs more than it's bringing in and it's finally been an appropriate amount of time to pull the plug on the title.