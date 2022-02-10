New Xbox Exclusive Is a Flop According to Angry Fans

According to the Internet, Xbox’s new exclusive is a flop. Unlike the PS4 and Nintendo Switch, the Xbox One didn’t have many compelling exclusive games. The Xbox Series X looks poised to remedy this. In fact, last year, this process began with the release of Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5. There will be misses along the way though, and today was a giant miss. Xbox has done next to no promotion this week for the game, so we don’t blame you if you didn’t know — Metacritic doesn’t even list the game as being out — but Crossfire X was released today on Xbox One and Xbox Series X, and apparently, it’s quite bad.

The multiplayer was developed by Smilegate Entertainment and the campaign was developed by Remedy Entertainment, so there’s quality attached to the game and its development, but apparently, it didn’t shine through. Of course, there are conflicting opinions on the game. You can always find people enjoying any given title, but so far the bulk of impressions are negative, at least on Twitter and Reddit.

“Needs A LOT of polish, graphics are very grainy, basically no in-game options, there’s like zero HUD elements as to know where the Bomb is, there’s no in-game progression, no ability to turn off aim acceleration… I can go on and on,” reads a popular reply to an official tweet from the game’s Twitter account announcing its release.

“Worst game I’ve ever played on launch. I’ve waited all this time. This is another Cyberpunk 2077,” reads another tweet from an unhappy customer.

Of course, just because the game has stumbled out of the gates doesn’t mean it won’t recover, but it’s becoming increasingly obvious the longer it’s out why Xbox has been marketing this Xbox exclusive so little. Unfortunately, rebounding in the competitive shooter space is no easy task. If Battlefield 2042 is having trouble doing it, it’s hard to imagine Crossfire X will be able to do it.

