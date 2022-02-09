Xbox Boss Wants Starfield to Be Bethesda’s Biggest Game

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has some massive ambitions for Starfield, which is the upcoming RPG from Bethesda Game Studios. Over the past couple of decades, Bethesda Game Studios has already reached massive acclaim and success with both its Fallout and The Elder Scrolls franchises. And while it might be hard for the studio’s next IP, Starfield, to reach these same heights, Spencer is going to do all that he can to ensure that the space-faring venture is a smash-hit.

In a recent conversation with Axios, Spencer opened up about how he sees Xbox Game Pass allowing more players to experience certain games than ever before at a lower barrier of entry. Specifically, Spencer pointed to a title like Psychonauts 2 which had a much higher number of players when compared to the original game. When looking at Starfield, Spencer said that he wants this same thing to stand true for those at Bethesda. “So, when I look at the teams, when Todd and I talk about Starfield, it’s: ‘How do we make sure this is the most-played Todd Howard game ever?’” Spencer said of the talks he has had with the title’s director. Spencer went on to stress that he thinks the quality of any video game is always going to lead to people wanting to engage with it, but he also stressed that those within Microsoft can also do their part in making sure that a game reaches a mass audience.

Of course, the biggest thing in Starfield’s way that might prevent it from being the most-played Bethesda RPG to date is that it will be appearing on fewer platforms. Skyrim, for instance, is a game that has been released countless times over the years on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, and PC platforms. Conversely, Starfield will only be available to play on Xbox Series X/S and PC, which means that there is automatically going to be a smaller install base. Despite this, Xbox Game Pass should make the game easier to pick up and play than ever before since the cost of playing it is much lower. Time will tell if Spencer is able to achieve this task with Starfield, but it’s interesting to see what he’s personally hoping for with the title.

Starfield is set launch later this year on November 11, 2022. Be sure to stay tuned to our coverage here on ComicBook.com if you’d like to learn more about the game in the months ahead.

Do you think that Spencer's goals for Starfield are attainable? Will the game end up being bigger than Skyrim or Fallout 4?