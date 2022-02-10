Xbox Game Pass Surprises Subscribers With New Freebie

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox, One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC have been surprised with a new freebie. Just about every week, without fail, Microsoft adds new games to the Xbox Game Pass library. However, every once in a while, it bolsters this core offering with additional offers. For example, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers regularly get free Halo Infinite items, including today.

Over on Twitter, the official Halo Twitter account relays word that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers are getting the Pass Tense coating for the BR75, which gives the gun an Xbox-green paint job. What’s the catch? Well, there’s none, but this offer is only available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. If you’re on regular ol’ Xbox Game Pass, there’s no free weapon skin. Meanwhile, if you’re just a regular ol’ Halo Infinite player, you’re also missing out. This is an exclusive Xbox Game Pass Ultimate “perk.”

For those that don’t know: the difference between Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is $5 a month. For an extra $5 a month, subscribers to the latter get Xbox Live Gold, EA Play, and a variety of perks that range from free in-game items to free anime. Typically, it costs $5 more a month, but Microsoft is constantly running promotions for it that allows you to gets months of subscription for sometimes as low as $1.

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear how long Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers have to claim this freebie. It’s possible there’s no expiration date on the offer, but if this is the case, it’s not specified. The freebie is advertised as a “monthly” perk, so it’s possible it will expire next month.

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available for $10 and $15 a month, respectively, via the Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. For more coverage on the subscription service — including not just the latest news and deals, but the latest rumors, leaks, and speculation — click here.