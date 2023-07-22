Xbox Fans Lose Access to Classic RPG After It's Removed From Sale

Xbox fans across Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X have lost access to a cult-classic RPG as it's been removed from sale without warning. As a result, it's unclear why it's been removed from sale or if it will ever return. If it doesn't then only those who have previously purchased it will be able to play it unless you have a PS3 you can dust off. The only other platform the game can now be purchased is PS3, however, the game in question is not backward compatible on PS4 or PS5, which means it has to be played on PS3 if you purchase it there. This is obviously not ideal.

The mystery game in question comes from FromSoftware, a Japanese developer you may know as the studio behind games and series like Elden Ring, Dark Souls, Bloodborne, Armored Core, and Sekiro. In 2023, FromSoftware is one of the leading developers in the industry, but it didn't always used to be this way as evident by games like Enchanted Arms, an RPG that came out back in 2006 and that wasn't very good, and now has been removed from sale on the Xbox store.

"A brand new adventure is beginning here and now," reads the game's description on the Xbox store for those who are unfamiliar with it. "The story revolves around a young man named Atsuma, and the secrets contained in his right arm. Meet incredibly expressive characters and collect over 100 Golems that you can raise any way you want! With amazing details and articulate lighting, all made possible thanks to the power of a new level of hardware, it's like the world is right there with you!"

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties -- the developer FromSoftware, the published Ubisoft, or the platform holder Xbox -- have commented on this situation. If this changes, we will be sure to update the store accordingly, but it looks like this game may soon be impossible to find, at least digitally.

