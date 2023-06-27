Xbox May Be Losing Another Console Exclusive to PS5

It looks like Xbox is about to lose another console exclusive to PlayStation at a time in the near future. Throughout 2022, Xbox failed to have many exclusive titles release on its own platform. Not only did its first-party titles like Starfield and Redfall get delayed to 2023, but those that did end up arriving never really made waves. Now, it seems like one of the most notable exclusives that Xbox snagged for itself in late 2022 is preparing for a jump to PS5.

Over on Twitter, the official account behind the game Scorn has been dropping a number of teases about a potential PlayStation port. When Scorn first launched last year, it was an exclusive title for Xbox Series X and S consoles that was also released as a day-one for Game Pass members. Within recent days, though, the Scorn account has been sharing a handful of riddles that all point to a PlayStation release coming about. Specifically, the answers to these riddles have resulted in answers that include "Triangle", "Circle", and "X". This clearly ties back in with PlayStation given that these are the shapes seen on the PS5's controller buttons.

In a general sense, it's not that surprising to see that Scorn could be coming to PlayStation 5 as it was always assumed to be a timed-exclusive for Xbox. Based on these teases from the team behind the game, it sounds like the announcement and eventual launch of Scorn on PlayStation could be coming incredibly soon. If this reveal does come to fruition shortly, we'll be sure to update you here on Comicbook.com.

To learn more about Scorn, you can find an official description of the game down below.

"Scorn is an atmospheric first-person horror adventure game set in a nightmarish universe of odd forms and somber tapestry. It is designed around the idea of 'being thrown into the world'. Isolated and lost inside this dream-like world, you will explore different interconnected regions in a non-linear fashion. The unsettling environment is a character itself.

Every location contains its own theme (story), puzzles and characters that are integral in creating a cohesive world. Throughout the game you will open up new areas, acquire different skill sets, weapons, various items and try to comprehend the sights presented to you."